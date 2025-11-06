Chennai gold price rises twice on Nov 6, 2025: Check how much a gram costs

CHENNAI: Gold prices in Chennai witnessed a marginal increase on Thursday evening (November 6), rising by Rs 560 per sovereign. With this, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 90,560 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 11,320 per gram, increased by Rs 70.

With this evening rise, the price of the yellow metal has risen by Rs 1,120 in a single day. Earlier today, the price of a sovereign had increased by Rs 560 to Rs 90,000 (Rs 11,250 per gram).

On Wednesday, gold prices dropped by Rs 560, with a sovereign priced at Rs 89,440 and a gram at Rs 11,180.

The recent price fluctuations follow a meteoric rise last month, when gold had surged to Rs 97,600 per sovereign (Rs 12,200 per gram) on October 17—the highest this year—before plunging to Rs 88,600/sovereign (Rs 11,075/gram) on October 28.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, Jayantilal Challani, Founder and Chairman of the Challani Group, attributed the frequent fluctuations to global factors. “Central banks across the world continue to buy gold, leading to a surge in prices.

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep gold as part of its reserves will also push prices up. Additionally, many investors are buying gold during price dips, which further drives demand,” he said.

Gold has rallied significantly this year as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and global trade tensions.

For perspective: gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) on January 1 this year, but costs Rs 90,560 today evening, November 6, marking a growth of Rs 33,360, or roughly 58.3%. On October 17, it had climbed to 70.6%, owing to a record rise of Rs 40,400 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, silver increased by Re 1 per gram in the evening session of November 06 (today), bringing the rate to Rs 165 per gram (Rs 1,65,000/kg).

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

November 05,2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 89,440 | 1 gram- Rs 11,180

November 04,2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 90,000 | 1 gram- Rs 11,250

November 03, 2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 90,800 | 1 gram- Rs 11,350

November 01, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,480 | 1 gram – Rs 11,310

October 31, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,400 | 1 gram – Rs 11,300

Silver price over the last five days:

November 05, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 163

November 04, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 165

November 02, 2025: 1 gram- Rs 168

November 01, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 166

October 31, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 165