Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 1,800 to Rs 88,800 per sovereign on October 30

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai, which has been oscillating lately, decreased by Rs 1800 per sovereign on Thursday (Oct 30). A sovereign (8 grams) now costs Rs 88,800, with the per-gram rate rising by Rs 225 to Rs 11,100.

A day earlier, on October 29, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 1080 per sovereign. In the evening session, the price increased by Rs 2000 per sovereign. A sovereign gold was priced Rs 90,600, with per gram rate rising by Rs 115 to Rs 11,325.

On October 17, a sovereign had cost Rs 97,600 (gram: Rs 12,200), the highest it has recorded this year, only to fall later.

Gold has seen a record rally this year as traders turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and the global trade war President Donald Trump unleashed, including on India.

Gold prices have recorded a massive surge from Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) at the start of the year to Rs 88,800 today(October 30) a growth of Rs 31,600, or roughly 55.2%.

However, after a straight breakneck climb, the yellow metal has been on an on and off decline since the past week. Commenting on this decrease, S Santha Kumar, secretary, The Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association – Madras, had attributed it to the inflation prevailing in the US economy, saying it has nothing to do with any domestic reasons.

However, Santha Kumar had also predicted that gold is likely to go up again by next week. “It is expected to cross Rs 1 lakh per sovereign by November."

On the other hand silver climbed a record of Rs 200/ gram this month. A gram of silver costs Rs 165 on October 30, marking an decrease of Re 1 (165,000/gram) from October 29.

A gram of silver was priced at Rs 98 on January 1, and today it trades at Rs 165, marking a drop of Rs 67, or 68.3%.





Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 29, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 90,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,325

October 28, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 88,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,075

October 27, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,450

October 25, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,500

October 24, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,200, 1 gram: Rs 11,400



Silver price over the last five days:

October 29, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 166

October 28, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 165

October 27, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 25, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 24, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170