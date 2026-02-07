Chennai: Gold rate picks up again, crosses Rs 1.15 lakh mark; silver costs Rs 285 a gram on February 7, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold prices rose sharply in the city on February 7 (Saturday), surging by Rs 1,360 per sovereign to Rs 1,15,360 (8 grams). The price per gram rose by Rs 170 to Rs 14,420.
On February 6, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,14,000 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,250 per gram.
Silver also witnessed a rise on Saturday, surging by Rs 5 to Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg) on February 7. A gram of silver had cost Rs 280 on February 6.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,440 per sovereign (Rs 7,930 per gram) on February 7, 2025, to Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (Rs 14,420 per gram) on February 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,920 or about 81.84%.
February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250
February 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram- Rs 14,320
February 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,900
February 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,160 | 1 gram- Rs 14,270
February 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram- Rs 13,950
February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280
February 5, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 4, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320
February 3, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 2, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300