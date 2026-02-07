Chennai: Gold rate picks up again, crosses Rs 1.15 lakh mark; silver costs Rs 285 a gram on February 7, 2026

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,440 per sovereign (Rs 7,930 per gram) on February 7, 2025, to Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (Rs 14,420 per gram) on February 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,920 or about 81.84%.