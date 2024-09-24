Chennai gets late-night showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai city late on Monday night, which led to water stagnation in several parts of the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, areas like Guindy, Vadapalani, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Mogappair, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Kilpauk, Chetpet, Ayanavaram, Kodambakkam, while suburban areas like Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Avadi, Ambattur are also experiencing moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Fishermen are advised not to go fishing to the Gulf of Mannar, Southeast coastal areas, and Kanniyakumari sea area from today to September 27.

Wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph and occasional gusts of 55 kmph are expected.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over isolated places in Tamil Nadu.