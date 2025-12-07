Chennai gets a taste of the all-American smash as Leon’s lands in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: One of India’s wellknown Quick Service Restaurants, Leon’s Burgers & Wings, has recently opened its doors in Chennai. The diner has already won hearts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hyderabad.

Known for its OG burgers and peri-peri chicken, the QSR is particularly popular among youngsters. Situated in one of the prime locations in the city, Anna Nagar, the outlet fits right into the neighbourhood’s vibrant food culture.

As we settle in and browse the menu, we are pleasantly surprised by the reasonable prices of each dish. When the food arrives, we are once again amazed by the generous portions.

Leon’s began in 2015 as a passion project among four childhood friends, Suresh M, Sudhakar V, Madhusudhan C, and Chandrasekaran C, who shared a dedication to making great burgers and grilled chicken at honest prices.

At the time, Bengaluru’s food scene had two extremes: premium gourmet burgers or very basic fast food. There was nothing in between that offered fresh, consistent, flavour-packed food without shortcuts.

“We wanted to build a brand where the food speaks first — using fresh produce, antibiotic-free chicken, and no shortcuts. The biggest challenges were maintaining quality as we scaled since everything was made in-house, introducing gourmet-style burgers to a broad audience, and competing with established legacy brands.

Honestly, convincing people to try a homegrown brand when big chains dominated the market was the hardest part. What motivated us was the positive response from customers. That loyalty and sense of community built Leon’s,” say the founders.

In recent years, Anna Nagar has become recognised as a food hub in Chennai. From roadside eateries to fine dining establishments, the neighbourhood has evolved into one of the most desirable culinary destinations.

“Anna Nagar chose us. It has one of the most diverse and high-intent food audiences in the city—families, young professionals, students, and a strong café culture. We wanted our first Chennai outlet to be in a place where people value quality, consistency, and novel flavours. Anna Nagar fits that criteria perfectly,” they add.

Though Chennai’s culinary scene is expanding rapidly, it still competes with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The founders had their eye on Chennai for quite some time.

“The city appreciates bold flavours, consistency, and value—all core to Leon’s. Chennai customers who travel to Bengaluru often ask us to open here.

So, this wasn’t just a decision about market entry; it was more about responding to longstanding demand. The food scene in Chennai today is incredibly vibrant, with a blend of global influences, a strong local palate, and a growing Gen-Z audience eager to experiment,” they tell DT Next.

We enjoyed everything we sampled at the diner. The falafel fries with chilli garlic sauce are filling and full of flavour, with the falafel crumbles being a particular highlight.

The pizza pocket is light and perfect for snacking. Among the burger options, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, we tried the peri-peri paneer burger, which features a sizeable slab of paneer packed with bold flavours. The All-American Smash Burger is a definite winner thanks to its generous size and rich, intense taste.

The meat is cooked to perfection, making the burger juicy. Their signature cold coffee is notably strong. Many QSR outlets don’t offer tasty biryani, but Leon’s serves a surprisingly good version with mild and subtle flavours. They also have a variety of fried chicken buckets and combo options.

All of these are offered at very reasonable prices, making them ideal for college students looking to enjoy a meal with friends. The founders of Leon’s believe Chennai’s culinary landscape has undergone a significant transformation. “Previously, dining was more traditional and comfort-focused. People stuck to their favourites.

Now, Chennai is one of the fastest-evolving food markets in South India. There’s a marked rise in new formats, young local brands, premium QSRs, specialised beverages, and a vibrant café culture.

The city’s creative community has also played a major role in shaping food trends,” they observe, adding that customers are now more receptive to trying global flavours. “We believe the coming years will see increased demand for premium casual dining, bold flavours, honest pricing, and brands that maintain consistency,” say the founders. All-American smash burger