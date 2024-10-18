Chennai: Ganja gets under trial murder accused 12-year jail term

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter, who is an under-trial in several cases, including murder and attempt to murder cases, finally ran out of luck after a special court sentenced him to 12 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of possessing 21.3 kg ganja.

R Prabakaran alias 'Thakkali' Praba was arrested by the Maduravoyal police in March 2022 following a tip-off. At that time, Prabakaran already had a non-bailable warrant (NBW) pending against him in connection with a 2020 murder case in Koyambedu police limits, and he had skipped trial, violating bail conditions.

In the ganja possession case, Maduravoyal police had arrested four others, one of whom was also named in the 2020 murder case.

According to the prosecution, Prabakaran was caught when he was carrying a commercial quantity of ganja in a two-wheeler with fake number plates. Police investigation revealed he had stolen the two-wheeler.

Prabakaran's counsel argued he was picked up a day earlier than the date mentioned in the FIR and also alleged he was assaulted by cops. But the court held that the defence counsel failed to substantiate the arguments with enough evidence and rejected them.

The court also held that the non-production of independent witnesses is not fatal to the prosecution in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case, observing that the general public usually do not come forward to be witnesses in such cases.

On the defence counsel's argument that police had foisted a false case against Prabakaran as he is a history-sheeter, Principal Special Judge C Thirumagal noted, "The court cannot accept the said submission because 21.3 kg of ganja, which is of commercial quantity was seized from Prabakaran. He was caught red-handed." Police records show that Prabakaran has about 17 cases against him.

However, the court also noted that there was not enough evidence to prove the role of the co-accused in the case and acquitted four of them.

After perusing submissions from both sides, the special court sentenced Prabakaran to 12 years’ imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on him.

