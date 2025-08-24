Chennai: Gang of 5 held with meth, MDMA by anti-narcotics cops

CHENNAI: Five persons were arrested by the city police for alleged possession of synthetic drugs near Madahvaram on Friday. The Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of drugs in Madhavaram police limits, after which they coordinated with the local police.

The police teams were on vigil near Arul Nagar playground and noticed five persons loitering suspiciously and detained them. On questioning those detained, they gave evasive replies, after which the police checked their belongings and found them to be in possession of methamphetamine and LSD stamps and arrested them.

The arrested persons were identified as Jaswar (29), Abishek (25), Lingeshwaran (25), Vasanthraj (30) and Ricky (30). The police seized 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, 23 MDMA tablets, and seven LSD stamps from them.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.