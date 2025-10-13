Chennai: Gang hacks lawyer in broad daylight in Adyar

CHENNAI: A lawyer was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight near Adyar on Monday evening. Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was to avenge the killing of another lawyer who was hacked to death by a gang in Tiruvanmiyur a year ago.

The deceased was identified as Gunasekaran (34) alias Kottivakkam Guna. He was with his friend near a fuel station in Indira Nagar, Adyar, when a gang rounded him up. Sensing trouble, Gunasekaran took to his heels, but he was chased and hacked to death.

The police recovered his body and sent it to the GH for an autopsy. Police are checking the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects.

Police sources said that Gunasekaran was also involved in several criminal activities and has several cases against him. Preliminary investigations have suggested that Gunasekaran's murder was to avenge the June 2024 murder of B Gowtham, in which Gunasekaran was named an accused and arrested.

On June 11, 2024, Gowtham was with his friends near a private bank in Tiruvanmiyur when the trio rounded him up and started attacking him with knives. Police initially arrested three persons, Kamlesh and Parthiban from Kannagi Nagar and Nithyanandam from Kotivakkam, in connection with the murder, and Gunasekaran was arrested a few days later.