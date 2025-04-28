Chennai: Friend pushes man to death during quarrel over business

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly pushed to the ground by his friend and business partner during an argument in Ambattur. Prem Kumar ran a mattress retail business along with his friend, Kadher Bhai.

On April 15, the two quarrelled over a Rs 65,000 transaction. Kadher was with his group of friends, and the gang got together and pushed Prem to the ground when the argument escalated.

While Prem went home after the incident, he fell unconscious there. His family moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The police moved his body to a GH for post-mortem, and preliminary reports stated that there was a severe blow to his head.

Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested Kadher and his friends Suman, Sudhakar, Palani Kumar, Paramasivan and Murugesan on Friday.