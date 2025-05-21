Chennai: Freezer boxes distributed to 60 Aavin milk agents, producers

CHENNAI: A scheme to provide freezer boxes to 600 milk agents and producers at a cost of 2.10 crore was inaugurated by Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj in the city on Wednesday.

As a part of the first phase, 60 agents and milk producers were given freezer boxes, which have a capacity of 320 and 420 litres respectively.

“Aavin is working to provide fair prices to producers and also increase production. It’s ensuring quality products are available to customers at fair prices. The sale of Aavin products is expected to be more this year,” said the dairy minister. “Currently, 33.5 lakh litres of milk is sold every day. There are already more than 200 Aavin products and if required, new products will be introduced.”