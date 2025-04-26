Chennai: Four-year-old boy falls from 6th floor, dies

CHENNAI: A 4-year-old boy died after falling from the sixth-floor window of an apartment building in Koyambedu on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dhruvan. Investigations revealed that he had come to Chennai along with his mother and sister, and stayed with his grandparents in an apartment complex in Koyambedu.

The family members were talking when Dhruvan had climbed the window and accidentally fallen from the window. He was rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Koyambedu police have registered a case and sent his body for post-mortem. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.