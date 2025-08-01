Chennai: Four prisoners booked for threatening cops, damaging vehicle during escort

CHENNAI: Four prisoners on remand, suspects in a murder case, were booked on Thursday night for allegedly threatening police personnel and damaging a government vehicle as they were being taken from the court.

According to a police source, the accused Yogaraj, Vivek alias Kulla, Sankar alias Sankar Bai, and Napoleon were among eight inmates being escorted by more than 20 Armed Reserve (AR) City Unit personnel between Puzhal Prison and Egmore Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Around 8 pm, while crossing Moorthingar Street near Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College, a policeman noticed a motorbike trailing the vehicle carrying the prisoners. The pillion rider of the vehicle reportedly passed a parcel to Vivek through the window, prompting the constable to question him.

According to police, Vivek allegedly abused the officer, and the other three joined in threatening the police. One of them smashed the windshield. The police then brought them under control and took them to prison. The police have seized the parcel, and a probe is under way.

The MKB Nagar police slapped a new case against the four involved in the incident. The source said that all four are accused in the February murder of history-sheeter Robert alias Chinna Robert in Anna Nagar.