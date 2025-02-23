Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Four arrested for conning 2 'Facebook friends' from Rajasthan

    The duo from Rajasthan were involved in the textile business and were invited to Chennai on the pretext of business.

    DTNEXT Bureau|23 Feb 2025 10:47 PM IST
    Chennai: Four arrested for conning 2 Facebook friends from Rajasthan
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: The city police arrested four men for conning two ‘Facebook friends’ from Rajasthan and detaining them at a Triplicane lodge.

    The duo from Rajasthan were involved in the textile business and were invited to Chennai on the pretext of business.

    One of the accused, M Mohammed Khalid (26), of Chennai, befriended Farman, a victim, via social media and frequently interacted with him, police said. Khalid consoled Farman through messages as he had recently lost his sister and invited him to Chennai for a change of scene and to pursue business opportunities here.

    Farman reached Chennai with his friend Mohammed Munajur last Tuesday and stayed with him at a lodge in Triplicane.

    Learning about their location, Khalid and his three other friends came to the lodge on Thursday and threatened Farman and Munajur demanding Rs 5 lakh from them. The gang also attacked the two men with an iron rod. Munajur paid the miscreants Rs 6,000 and he was let go. Munajur filed a complaint against the gang, prompting the police to rescue Farman.

    Apart from Khalid, the police arrested S Syed Fazal Ahmed (38), N Irfan Basha (24), and M Yuvraj (24). After an inquiry, all four were sent for judicial remand on Saturday.

    DTNEXT Bureau

