Chennai: Four arrested by city’s cyber crime wing for investment scams

CHENNAI: In separate incidents, cyber crime units of the city police arrested four persons in connection with online scams in which the public were cheated of several lakhs.

In one case, the North Zone cyber crime unit arrested R Sitaraman (37) and P Senthilnathan (28) – both from Cuddalore – for cheating a man of Rs 6.88 lakh through an investment scam promising him exponential returns if he invests in US dollars.

The victim, Nandagopal, a resident of Korukkupet, was contacted on Telegram by an ID in the name of ‘Deepika’. Eventually, he was sent a link through which he began investing. However, he did not get the profit as promised, and was unable to retrieve the investment either after which he filed a police complaint.

In another similar case, the East Zone cybercrime police arrested A Loganathan (23) from Theni for cheating a man of Rs 9.4 lakh. The victim, Rabbani Khan, was lured by a Telegram ad promising low-rate USD purchases through a fake application. Loganathan promised discounted crypto deals, deceiving Khan. The accused was arrested from Theni on Tuesday.

In a case registered within the West Zone cybercrime police limits, Saravanan of Arumbakkam lost Rs 10.55 lakh after he was lured to invest in a fake stock market scheme. He was approached by a Facebook ID, ‘Smriti Sharma’, police said. Tracing the bank account to which his money was sent, police arrested A Renganathan (26) from Thoothukudi.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.