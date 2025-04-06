Chennai food safety officer who flagged ‘tainted’ watermelons shunted out

CHENNAI: Satish Kumar, the designated Food Safety officer in Chennai, who was in news over a sensational video on alleged artificial colouring and sweetening of watermelons, has been transferred out of his post.

Thiruvallur district designated officer Jagadish Chandra Bose has been given the additional charge of Chennai district. Sathish Kumar has yet to be given any work assignment, according to informed sources.

After he posted the video, alleging artificial chemicals detrimental to public health were mixed in watermelons, Food Safety department officials conducted a thorough investigation to ascertain the allegations.

Meanwhile, the public, alarmed by the news of watermelon adulteration, stopped buying the fruit, which severely hit the sales.

Farmers who grew watermelons and traders who sold them also took a hit. With no takers for their produce, they dumped the fruit on roads in protest. Farmers held a press conference to air their angst and anger.

Subsequently political parties and social activists came out in support of farmers, cornering the Food Safety Department. DMDK leader Premalatha also voiced her support for farmers.

Sathish Kumar’s transfer is considered to be a fallout of the entire episode.

Several food safety department insiders expressed anguish over the sudden transfer of Sathish Kumar and described him as a committed officer in the food safety department.