Flood alerts issued as Poondi, Chembarambakkam reservoirs near full level

CHENNAI: Flood alerts have been issued for areas along the Cooum and Adyar rivers as the Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs reached near full capacity following sustained rainfall over their catchment regions.

At Poondi, surplus discharge began around 2 am on Friday after the water level touched 33.74 ft, against the full level of 34 ft About 2,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Cooum river. The release follows a steady inflow of about 2,742 cusecs recorded since October 30.

Residents along the Cooum, including Tiruvallur, Sevvapet, Putlur, Tiruverkadu, Poonamallee, Kattupakkam and Vanagaram, have been advised to remain alert. Field teams are monitoring embankments and removing obstructions to ensure smooth flow of water.

At Chembarambakkam, the water level stood at 22.75 ft against the full level of 24 ft, with an inflow of about 1,200 cusecs. The storage has reached 3,240 mcft, which is about 89% of the total capacity of 3,645 mcft. With continued inflow from upstream areas in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts, controlled discharge is expected once the level touches 23 ft.

Water released from the reservoir will flow through the Adyar river, and residents in Kundrathur, Thiruneermalai, Adambakkam, Ekkatuthangal and Saidapet have been asked to stay cautious.

Rain over the past few days has also increased inflow into other city reservoirs, including Red Hills, Sholavaram and Puzhal, pushing their combined storage to nearly 90% of capacity. While the rise has eased concerns about water supply, authorities are maintaining close watch on the levels to prevent flooding if heavy rain continues.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been placed on alert to regulate stormwater channels and ensure smooth discharge into major waterways.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to stay vigilant and may contact the control-room helpline 1070 for assistance in case of emergency.