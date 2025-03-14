Chennai: Five from Bihar arrested for assaulting worker for demanding pending salary

CHENNAI: Five guest workers, including a mason, from Bihar were arrested for assaulting another guest worker who demanded pending salary at their construction site in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The victim, Mohammed Shakil (31) from Bihar, was employed by one of the accused, Mohammed Feroz (28), at a construction site inside RGGGH premises in January and February. When Shakil did not get the salary for two months, he moved to another job.

On Wednesday, Shakil and his brothers Anwar and Sadiq confronted Feroz at the hospital premises about the pending wages. This led to a violent altercation where Feroz and four others attacked the trio with wooden sticks. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Feroz, Shabeer (38), Mohammed Shamshad (38), Mohammed Salaudeen (40) and Ziaudeen (40). All were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.