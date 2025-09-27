Chennai: Fishers stage protest to stop Blue Flag, sea bridge projects

CHENNAI: Fishing villages across Chennai have demanded that the government prepare a Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) with their participation, warning that a series of ongoing and proposed projects are threatening traditional fishing grounds and the survival of coastal livelihoods.

At a protest held outside the District Collectorate on Friday, organised by the South Chennai All Fishermen Village Council, representatives from more than 30 villages, including Uthandi, Chinna Neelankarai Kuppam, and Palavakkam Kuppam, came together to oppose projects ranging from Blue Flag certification for beaches to the sea bridge and energy infrastructure.

A key point of opposition was the government's proposal for an elevated sea bridge from Ennore to Mamallapuram. The corridor had long been in the plan, but faced intense resistance from the fishing communities. However, the DMK government went ahead, as the Highways Minister EV Velu announced that a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) would be prepared to assess viability at the concluded budget session.

The bridge is said to be intended to reduce congestion in the city. The fisher community, however, argue that the project would wall off access to the beach, damage near-shore fishing areas and alter tidal flows that are vital for marine life. "The shore is not just a road or a view. It is where our boats land. If a sea bridge cuts us off, it will cut our livelihood itself," said N Rathinavel, chief coordinator of the council.

The protest also took aim at the state's plan to secure Blue Flag certification for beaches at Marina, Tiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Uthandi. While the certification is promoted as a global eco-label for beaches that meet standards on water quality, safety and waste management, fishers said it will end up restricting their day-to-day activities, such as net drying and fish sorting, which require open access to the sands.

Concerns about offshore oil and gas exploration awarded to ONGC, including one block off Chennai, were also raised. Fishermen warned that exploration and drilling in these areas would disturb marine ecosystems, reduce available fishing zones and increase the risk of spills or pollution.

They have also opposed other initiatives, including rope car projects along Marina and Besant Nagar beaches, beautification works at the Adyar river mouth, the proposed Marina Loop Road developments and CMDA's Integrated Coastal Community Development schemes.

The council called for all such projects to be withdrawn and pressed for the immediate preparation of a Coastal Zone Management Plan. They said such a plan should prioritise secure housing, healthcare, disaster preparedness and dedicated facilities for storage, fish-drying yards, auction halls and boat safety infrastructure in every fishing village.