Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Fisherman killed in argument over drinking spot

    Police said that he was drinking at a spot when the accused questioned him for encroaching on his gang’s usual spot, which escalated to physical brawl.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Jun 2025 7:54 AM IST
    Chennai: Fisherman killed in argument over drinking spot
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A 45-year-old fisherman was killed after he was brutally assaulted during an altercation near a petty shop at Kasimedu fishing harbour area on Saturday night. The victim was identified as S Kalaivanan (45) of Washermenpet.

    Police said that he was drinking at a spot when the accused questioned him for encroaching on his gang’s usual spot, which escalated to physical brawl.

    The accused, Rakesh, beat up an inebriated Kalaivanan, who collapsed and suffered a fatal head injury, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Based on a complaint by his wife, Deepa, the fishing harbour police arrested Rakesh of Kollam, Kerala, on Sunday.

    In another incident, the body of a man found amidst the bushes at Tiruverkadu last Thursday was identified as Dhandapani (45), a labourer. Investigations revealed that Dhandapani had argued with a co-worker, Sudalai (40), over the payment of wages, which led to an argument.

    In the melee, Sudalai stabbed him and dumped him in the bushes. Sudalai was arrested on Sunday.

    FishermanassaultKasimedu fishing harbourWashermenpet
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X