Chennai: Fisherman killed in argument over drinking spot

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old fisherman was killed after he was brutally assaulted during an altercation near a petty shop at Kasimedu fishing harbour area on Saturday night. The victim was identified as S Kalaivanan (45) of Washermenpet.

Police said that he was drinking at a spot when the accused questioned him for encroaching on his gang’s usual spot, which escalated to physical brawl.

The accused, Rakesh, beat up an inebriated Kalaivanan, who collapsed and suffered a fatal head injury, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Based on a complaint by his wife, Deepa, the fishing harbour police arrested Rakesh of Kollam, Kerala, on Sunday.

In another incident, the body of a man found amidst the bushes at Tiruverkadu last Thursday was identified as Dhandapani (45), a labourer. Investigations revealed that Dhandapani had argued with a co-worker, Sudalai (40), over the payment of wages, which led to an argument.

In the melee, Sudalai stabbed him and dumped him in the bushes. Sudalai was arrested on Sunday.