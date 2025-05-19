Chennai: Ezhil Nagar residents reeling under lack of drinking water supply

CHENNAI: Over 6,000 families in Ezhil Nagar, Thoraipakkam, primarily daily wage labourers, are grappling with severe water shortages amid scorching summer heat. Residents claim water was supplied just twice in the past 10 days, compelling them to file 120 complaints with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) before officials addressed the issue on Saturday.

B Poongodi, a resident, lamented over the failure on the officials’ part to follow timings and supply water for an hour every day. Sometimes the water supply starts at 10 am or 11 pm.

“Due to the damaged pipeline, it takes a few minutes to reach the tank. We need 8-10 pots of water to meet our daily needs and have to manage with the limited water till the supply resumes. On days with no water, we take the help of our neighbours, and vice versa,” she rued.

A key concern from the community is an uncovered sump, located near the 13-block building, which can store up to 10 lakh litres of water. “However, the sump remains open all the time, thereby risking contamination. People misuse the water to clean vehicles too,” said R Prabhu, another resident in the 6th block.

Residents have tried filing several complaints with the Chennai Metro Water and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) but it has proved futile. K Murugan of Arappor Iyakkam added, “Water is either yellowish or high in fluoride, forcing families to spend on dermatologists.”

CMWSSB supplies 20 lakh litres daily to Ezhil Nagar and Kannagi Nagar. Delays arose due to maintenance at the Nemmeli desalination plant. An official acknowledged past inconsistencies in manual fluoridation, stating, “Fluctuating fluoride levels prompted plans to install automated machines within 20 days. Open sump lids exacerbate issues, but we’re addressing them.”

While officials assure improvements, residents remain anxious, urging swift action to secure safe, reliable water access.