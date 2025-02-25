Chennai extortion racket: Sales Tax officers on the run held

CHENNAI: Two Sales Tax officers, who had been evading arrest for more than two weeks in an extortion racket involving Income Tax department staff and Chennai Police personnel, were arrested by the city police on Monday. Another sales tax officer has yet to be arrested, police sources said.

The arrested officers have been identified as Suresh (49) and Babu (41)--both serving as deputy Sales Tax officers with the state government.

The role of the officers of yet another government department came to light when police took custody of the accused and interrogated them in connection with the theft of Rs 15 lakh from a trader near Triplicane two months ago, in which two personnel with the Chennai police and three I-T department staff were arrested.

Also Read:DT Exclusive: Sales Tax officers part of I-T men, Chennai cops' robbery gang, reveals new extortion case

During the interrogation, the police learned that the accused were involved in a similar robbery in the Thousand Lights area, too, just a week before the Triplicane incident. While the Triplicane incident took place on December 16, the gang had pulled off the Thousand Lights extortion on December 11, in which they first extorted Rs 40 lakh but returned Rs 20 lakh to the victim.

I-T inspector Damodharan, I-T officer Pradeep, superintendent Prabhu, Chennai police SSI Rajasingh - attached to the law and order wing of the Triplicane police station - and an SSI from Saidapet police, who were arrested in December 2024 based on a complaint by Mohammed Ghouse of Old Washermenpet in the Triplicane incident, were arrested again in the first week of February in connection with the Thousand Lights case.