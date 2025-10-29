Chennai: Exposed steel rods and potholes pose risk for commuters using Koyambedu flyover

CHENNAI: In what could be considered a serious risk for the safety of commuters, the Koyambedu flyover, a 1.15-kilometer structure that was inaugurated barely four years ago at a cost of Rs 93 crores, is showing significant signs of deterioration and damage.

According to a report in The Times of India, the entire stretch is reportedly marred with massive potholes, exposed joints and steel rods that are protruding dangerously. Motorists noted that there was visible concrete peeling especially along the section connecting Koyambedu to the SAF Games Village and also at the ramp near the state election commission office. To make matters worse, any patchwork that was done earlier has also been damaged in

several locations.

While highway officials claimed that the exposed steel is not a cause for concern as it does not compromise the flyover's structural integrity, it is common knowledge that the rapid deterioration of the structure since its inauguration in 2021 points to its substandard quality. Experts noted that a concrete flyover should last at least a decade without any significant issues and the plight of the Koyambedu flyover could be the result of using substandard materials like M-sand mixed with quarry dust for construction.

However, those involved in the project claim that a minor water stagnation is the reason behind the damage and also pointed out that the number of heavy trucks from the Koyambedu market using the flyover were far too many. The officials also assured that exposed joints or potholes are not a major threat and there is no need to worry about any structural failure.

Owing to the allegations that are causing concern about the durability of the flyover, the highways department has promised to conduct a proper review while also noting that repair work of the structure would be scheduled once the monsoon season ends.