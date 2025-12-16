Chennai gets brief but sharp showers after 10-day dry spell

CHENNAI: The city experienced light to moderate rain on Tuesday noon, after a gap of ten dry days. The steady showers, which continued through the afternoon, disrupted regular vehicular movement on major arterial roads, bus routes, and interior streets.

Areas affected included Egmore, Kilpauk, Nungambakkam, Madhavaram, Anna Salai, Royapettah, Ekkatuthangal, Guindy, Saidapet, Ashok Nagar, Adyar, Santhome, Thoraipakkam, Sholinganallur, and several other parts of the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a forecast valid until 4 pm on Tuesday predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Viluppuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the weather bulletin stated that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning was likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.