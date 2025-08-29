Chennai expands rainwater storage capacity ahead of NE monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is preparing to withstand up to 20 cm of rainfall during the coming northeast monsoon, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday after inspecting works at the Guindy Race Course grounds.

Addressing reporters, the Minister said that short but intense showers in recent weeks had brought up to 10 cm of rainfall in parts of the city. “The Corporation is taking measures to ensure that even with 20 cm of rain, flooding is minimised. At present, water-logging in most areas clears within half an hour,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that Chennai has 3,081 km of stormwater drains, all of which have been cleared in advance of the monsoon. Since May 2021, around 1,000 km of new drains have been constructed, while work on another 600 km is underway and expected to be completed before the monsoon. Departments including GCC, WRD, PWD and Highways are coordinating to eliminate water stagnation in flood-prone areas, he added.

Recalling last year’s flooding in Guindy, Velachery, Bharathiar Colony and Maduvankarai, Subramanian said the government had then acquired part of the Guindy Race Course to construct four ponds with a storage capacity of 4.77 million cubic litres. Following further expansion, the ponds now cover 49,772 square metres with a capacity of 8.66 million cubic litres. These facilities are expected to prevent overflow from the race course into surrounding residential areas.

“The Chief Minister has directed the Corporation to enhance storage and drainage systems to safeguard South Chennai during heavy rains,” the Minister added.