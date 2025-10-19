Chennai: Ex-employee arrested for cyber fraud

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old engineer, who allegedly cheated people by fraudulently using the logo of a well-known chemical firm where he worked two years ago, was arrested for cyber fraud by the city Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The case was booked based on a complaint filed in 2024 by Chennai-based Sanmar Metrix Metals. The firm alleged that Prabhu, a former employee, had created a fake logo of the company, misused its name, and contacted clients via email to collect money. He allegedly cheated more than half a dozen people in this manner, said the police.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the CCB's cybercrime police station.

The investigation revealed that the man hailing from Vellore had resigned from the company two years ago. It was confirmed that he had indeed created a counterfeit logo, misused the company's name, and deceived clients for financial gain, officials said.

When searching for Prabhu across various districts, it was discovered that he had already been arrested on October 4 by the Cuddalore Town Police in a similar fraud case targeting the same company. He was subsequently lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Based on this information, a special team from the CCB formally arrested Prabhu from the Cuddalore Central Prison on October 16. The accused was produced before a court the next day, and was remanded in judicial custody in connection with this case as well.