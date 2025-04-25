Chennai: Era of tech transformation, industry biggies discuss CV sector at CII summit

CHENNAI: The southern chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) conducted its third edition of the Commercial Vehicle Summit on Friday in the city. The one-day summit was organised under the theme 'CVs Building Bharat Powerhouse', with multiple industry players participating in panel discussions and delivering keynote addresses.

Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, the summit's chairman and president of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, elaborated on this year's theme, "It reflects the aspiration of a cleaner, greener, and digitally connected India, powered by electric and alternate fuel vehicles, intelligent fleet systems, and indigenous innovation. This movement calls for deep collaboration between OEMs, suppliers, policymakers, logistics firms, startups, and academia - all working in synergy to transform mobility into a growth engine."

Laying down the importance of discussion on streamlining the sector to align with sustainable growth, president & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors Limited, Rajendra Petkar said, "Building on the theme and cementing As India cements its place as the world’s fifth-largest economy, commercial vehicles have remained omnipresent across every sector, literally powering progress and contributing to national competitiveness justifying their label as the ‘Powerhouse for Building Bharat'"

Petkar emphasised that the current decade would be remembered as the era of technology transformation for the CV industry, as an impressive shift to BS-VI from BS-IV was taking place in record time with digitalisation, electronification, and software, reshaping vehicles.