Chennai EMU services on 02.10.2024 to operate of Sunday timetable; check details

Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections on September 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanthi (Wednesday) being a National Holiday, Southern Railway release said.