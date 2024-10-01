Chennai EMU services on 02.10.2024 to operate of Sunday timetable; check details

Begin typing your search...

    Southern Railway (SR) on Tuesday announced that Sunday's timetable for operation of EMU trains would be followed on Gandhi Jayanthi.

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) on Tuesday announced that Sunday's timetable for operation of EMU trains would be followed on Gandhi Jayanthi.

    Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections on September 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanthi (Wednesday) being a National Holiday, Southern Railway release said.

