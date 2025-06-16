Chennai: Election for vending zone committee to be held on June 26

CHENNAI: Under the chairmanship of Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, a review meeting was held for the peaceful election of a vending committee for each zone, which would regulate roadside trading.

Adequate security would be provided by the police from today (when the nomination would begin) until the polling day (June 26), and the counting of votes the following day (June 27).

“Adequate basic facilities, including drinking water and toilets, should be set up at polling centres and vote counting centres during the election. Ramps and wheelchairs should be set up at polling centres to facilitate the disabled to vote,” he added.

A help desk would be set up at each centre so that voters can easily find out where they should register their votes. Corporation officials were instructed to install surveillance cameras at polling centres and vote counting centres to record the events.

“The Commissioner also instructed election officials that vendors whose names were on the voter list should produce the Street Vendors ID Card issued by the GCC in 2023, or a new chip-embedded identity card before casting his vote in the election,” a press note read. “Those who do not have an ID card can produce any original document of their name and address, such as Aadhaar, driving license, bank passbook, family card or Voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India.”