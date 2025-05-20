Chennai: Elderly woman wedged between two buildings rescued after three hours

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman got trapped in the narrow space between two houses in Manali and was rescued after a three-hour ordeal on Sunday. She did not suffer any serious injury.

The woman, identified as Bommi, lives with her relatives. On Sunday, she was home alone as the occupants had left for Tirupati.

Bommi went to the terrace to retrieve the clothes and doormat hanging there. When bending over the parapet wall to hold onto the mat which slipped from her hand, Bommi lost balance and fell into the narrow stretch between her house and the neighbour’s house.

Hearing her cries for help, neighbours tried to pull her using a rope, but the efforts were futile.

Meanwhile, rescue personnel reached the scene and after assessing the scene, a fireman with a lean build crawled into the space and assisted the elderly woman into a rope, which was flung from the terrace and gradually pulled her out.