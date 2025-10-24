Elderly woman mauled by pack of stray dogs in Chennai's Saidapet

CHENNAI: In a harrowing incident that highlights the growing stray dog menace in the city, a 70-year-old woman was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Sri Nagar colony of Saidapet on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Bala Soundarya, was allegedly chased, bitten, and knocked to the ground by the street dogs. The attack resulted in her suffering a fractured hip bone, in addition to multiple dog bite injuries.

According to sources, the dogs pursued the elderly woman aggressively before the assault caused her to fall. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where she was admitted for treatment. Medical reports confirm a fractured hip and several lacerations from the bites.

The Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. This attack has sparked renewed fear of stray dogs and anger among local residents.

This incident is the latest in a series of similar reports from across Chennai, raising serious concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of animal population control measures in the city. Residents are now urging the civic authorities to take immediate and concrete action to prevent such tragic events from recurring.