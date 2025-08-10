Chennai: Elderly man found dead in lodge

CHENNAI: An elderly man was found dead in a lodge in Royapettah on Saturday. The deceased was identified as P Nagaraj (79), a native of Tirupparankundram in Madurai. Police said that he sold car accessories.

Investigations revealed that Nagaraj came to the city last week and booked into a lodge on General Patters Road. On Saturday, the staff of the lodge noticed a foul smell emanating from the room that Nagaraj had checked into. On entering the room, staff found the elderly man's body in a partially decomposed state and alerted the police.

The police secured the elderly man's body and moved it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Police suspect the elderly man to have died of natural causes and are awaiting autopsy results to ascertain the cause of death.