Chennai: Elderly couple found dead at Tiruvottiyur home

The inter-caste couple, who got married 40 years ago, were distressed as some of their relatives allegedly cheated them out of their property. The police have recovered a suicide note from their residence and are investigating further.



The deceased were identified as Kumar and Kamala. Both of them were 73 years old. They had no children and lived at Sathuma Nagar in Tiruvottiyur.

On Sunday, a flower vendor who has a stall near the couple’s house went to their house to check on them as the house doors remained locked.

When she knocked, the door opened, and she found the dead body of the man in the hall and alerted the authorities.