Chennai: Elderly couple found dead at Tiruvottiyur home

CHENNAI: An elderly couple were found dead in their residence in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple died by suicide
The inter-caste couple, who got married 40 years ago, were distressed as some of their relatives allegedly cheated them out of their property. The police have recovered a suicide note from their residence and are investigating further.
The deceased were identified as Kumar and Kamala. Both of them were 73 years old. They had no children and lived at Sathuma Nagar in Tiruvottiyur.
On Sunday, a flower vendor who has a stall near the couple’s house went to their house to check on them as the house doors remained locked.
When she knocked, the door opened, and she found the dead body of the man in the hall and alerted the authorities.
The police reached the scene and found the elderly man's wife dead in the bedroom, and moved both bodies to the GH for post-mortem examination. Investigations revealed that the woman had been suffering from health ailments for several years.
In the suicide note, the couple mentioned that since their property was usurped, they were left with no money even for medical treatment, according to sources. Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.