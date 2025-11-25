Chennai: Duo robs Rs 9L from bizman; 1 held

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a man who robbed Rs 9 lakh from a businessman in Abhiramapuram on Monday. The accused's accomplice is on the run, police said.

The victim, Syed Mohammed of Royapettah, runs a provision store. On Monday, he was carrying cash in a bag to deposit it in the Cash Deposit Machine when he got robbed. Police said that two men on a bike trailed him and snatched his bag containing cash and fled the scene.

After Mohammed raised alarms, the public came to his aid and caught one of the suspects, Pandiarajan (24). His accomplice fled the scene.

Pandiarajan was handed over to the Abiramapuram police. Probe revealed that Pandiarajan has a pending murder case against him in Tirunelveli.

Police also recovered the stolen cash, weapons and the bike. Teams have been formed to trace Pandiarajan's accomplice, Maayan.