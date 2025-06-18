Chennai: Duo gets 10-year jail for beating man to death during robbery

CHENNAI: Two persons arrested by the Egmore police in a 2018 for beating up a person leading to his death were found guilty by a city court, which sentenced them to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The case was initially registered as a suspicious death by the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing, as it was initially assumed that the victim was run over by an MTC bus. After it was revealed that the victim was beaten to death by Kamal alias Madurai Muthu (28) and Deven (30) from Santosh Nagar for resisting robbery, the Egmore police took over investigations and booked them under various sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident happened during the early hours of October 14, 2018. The victim, aged about 25, was walking near Hotel Sudha in Egmore when the accused surrounded him and demanded money. When the victim refused, they attacked him, knocked his head onto the hotel's gate, and fled the scene. Few hours later, the man was run over by an MTC bus.

On June 16, a magistrate found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment.