    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 March 2025 10:36 PM IST
    Chennai: Drunk man murders father; arrested
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested by Ennore Police for allegedly murdering his father by smashing him with a hammer after an argument. Police said that the accused was in an inebriated state at the time.

    The victim, Murugan (48), a mason from Ennore had allegedly reprimanded his son Prabhakaran as he was consuming alcohol on the house's terrace, following which a quarrel broke out between them.

    Prabhakaran threw the phone at his father following which his father asked him to leave the house after which the youth attacked him with a hammer.

    Neighbours rushed to the scene on hearing the screams and rescued Murugan. He was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where he died. Police arrested Prabhakaran.

