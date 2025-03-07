Chennai: Drunk man murders father; arrested

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested by Ennore Police for allegedly murdering his father by smashing him with a hammer after an argument. Police said that the accused was in an inebriated state at the time.

The victim, Murugan (48), a mason from Ennore had allegedly reprimanded his son Prabhakaran as he was consuming alcohol on the house's terrace, following which a quarrel broke out between them.

Prabhakaran threw the phone at his father following which his father asked him to leave the house after which the youth attacked him with a hammer.

Neighbours rushed to the scene on hearing the screams and rescued Murugan. He was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where he died. Police arrested Prabhakaran.