Chennai: Drunk man electrocuted after contact with live wire

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man got electrocuted when he allegedly put his hand inside an electric box on the street lamp post on Greams Road on Saturday night. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was in an inebriated state.

The deceased was identified as M Chandru, a casual labourer and a resident of Thousand Lights area.

Around 9.30 pm, Chandru attempted to cross the road. While standing near the centre media, he had put his hand inside the box on the lamp post and got thrown to the ground.

His family members, who were on the lookout for him, found him unconscious and lying on the road. Chandru’s family had assumed that he had too much to drink, but learnt that he had died when they took him to a government hospital.

Police have recovered his body and sent it for post mortem. Further investigations are on.