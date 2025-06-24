Chennai: Drunk driver crashes into car, killing pregnant woman and her father

CHENNAI: A head-on collision of vehicles near Chennai early Tuesday morning claimed the lives of a seven-months pregnant woman and her father, casting a pall of grief over their family just days after celebrating her baby shower. The driver of the oncoming car, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested.

The victims have been identified as Padmanabhan (60) and his daughter Deepika (23), residents of Madurai district. Deepika, who had been married for two years, was living with her husband in Kotturpuram, Chennai. She was seven months pregnant.

Padmanabhan and his wife had recently traveled to Chennai from Madurai to host Deepika's traditional baby shower ceremony (Valaikappu). Following the celebrations, they decided to take Deepika back to their Madurai home for her impending delivery.

On Monday night, the family attended a child's birthday party at a relative's house in Chennai and stayed overnight. Early Tuesday morning, they set out for Madurai by car via the Maduravoyal-Tambaram Bypass Road.

Tragedy struck near Anakaputhur on the Maduravoyal Bypass. As their car proceeded, another vehicle, which had just exited a petrol bunk, entered the wrong side of the road at high speed and collided head-on with their car.

In the impact Deepika, who was in her final trimester of pregnancy, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her father, Padmanabhan, also died instantly.

Deepika's mother suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where she is currently admitted. The driver of the family's car was injured and is receiving treatment at the Chromepet Government Hospital.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police swiftly responded, registering a case and initiating an investigation. Preliminary findings revealed that the driver of the oncoming car, identified as Manikandan, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police confirmed that Manikandan was driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road when he caused the collision. He has been arrested based on the evidence gathered.

The bodies of Deepika and Padmanabhan were recovered by police and sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for autopsy.