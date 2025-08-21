Chennai: Driving school owner harasses trainee, held

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man who runs a driving school in Madipakkam was arrested by the police for alleged sexual harassment of a 24-year-old woman while teaching her to ride a scooter.

The arrested person was identified as Gopalakrishnan. He was arrested based on a complaint from a 24-year-old woman who had approached the driving school.

Gopalakrishnan had taken the woman to the roads near Velachery Railway Station to teach her two-wheeler riding when he touched her inappropriately several times.

The woman then filed a complaint with the Madipakkam AWPS (All Women Police Station), who conducted an investigation, and booked Gopalakrishnan under relevant sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.