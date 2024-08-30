Chennai doctor transforms her battle with cancer into purposeful inspiration in new book

CHENNAI: Dr. Priyanka Bagdi's remarkable journey of overcoming Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at the age of 28 is a powerful testament to resilience and hope. Her book, 'Sunshine at the Bend', offers an uplifting and optimistic perspective on confronting life's greatest challenges. Not only is Dr. Bagdi a dedicated physician, but she is also a passionate advocate for cancer awareness. In a Q&A with DT Next, the doctor shares insights into her journey.

1. Can you share about your journey with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and how it influenced your perspective on life and medicine?

My journey with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) was both challenging and transformative. Being diagnosed at 28 was a shock, but it also became a spiritual awakening. The trials of my illness brought me closer to the divine presence of Lord Shiva, whose support provided me with incredible strength and calm throughout my battle. This experience fundamentally changed my outlook on life, teaching me to live with greater purpose, surrender, and gratitude. As a physician, it reshaped my approach to medicine, highlighting the importance of treating not just the body but also the soul. I now believe that true healing involves compassion, empathy, and a recognition of the sacred journey each patient undertakes.

2. What inspired you to write 'Sunshine at the Bend', and what message do you hope readers will take away from it?

'Sunshine at the Bend' was inspired by my desire to share my journey and the lessons I've learned, with the hope of offering comfort and courage to others facing similar struggles. During my battle with AML, I discovered that while the experience was deeply personal, the emotions, fears, and hopes I encountered were universal. Through this book, I aim to convey a message of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of love and faith. I hope that readers will find light even in their darkest moments and understand that hope and strength can emerge from the most challenging experiences.

3. As a doctor who has personally experienced cancer, how do you approach patient care differently now compared to before your diagnosis?

Before my diagnosis, my approach to patient care was centred primarily on clinical excellence. While this focus remains crucial, my battle with cancer has deepened my sensitivity to the emotional and psychological needs of patients. I now place greater emphasis on listening, being present, and providing not just medical guidance but also reassurance and emotional support. My experience has taught me that empathy can be as powerful a tool in healing as any medication or treatment.

4. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced during your treatment and recovery, and how did you overcome them?

The greatest challenges were dealing with the uncertainty and fear of a cancer diagnosis and the physical toll of treatment. To overcome these, I focused on small victories, drew strength from loved ones, and maintained faith in my recovery. Taking it one step at a time, I found comfort in knowing that each day brought me closer to healing.

5. How has your experience with leukaemia impacted your advocacy work for cancer awareness?

My leukaemia experience has intensified my passion for advocacy. It has made me more determined to highlight gaps in cancer awareness and support, emphasise the importance of early detection, and push for better resources and care. My journey allows me to speak from both medical and personal perspectives, connecting with others on a deeper level and inspiring action.

6. Can you describe a particularly memorable moment during your journey that you think is important for others to hear?

A key moment was when I was told I was in remission. It brought overwhelming relief and joy, but also deep reflection. I realised that while I had won this battle, the journey was far from over, and my life would be forever changed. This turning point marked the start of a new chapter filled with purpose, determination, and gratitude.

7. What advice would you give to someone who is newly diagnosed with cancer or going through a similar struggle?

To anyone newly diagnosed, I would say this: Take it one day at a time. Lean on your support network, stay informed about your treatment, and hold onto hope.







