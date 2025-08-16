Chennai: Doctor jumps to death from 12th floor in Perungalathur; husband quizzed

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman doctor attached to the Centre’s health department allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of an apartment in Perungalathur on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Jothieswari of Cuddalore, had been posted at the Chennai airport. She got married to Yuthiswaran (32), a software engineer, ten months ago. The couple had been living in a rented house in Kodambakkam.

Police said there had been frequent quarrels between them because Yuthiswaran allegedly consumed liquor regularly and abused her. Three months ago, following a heated argument, Yuthiswaran left for his native place in Ramanathapuram, while Jothieswari continued to stay alone in Chennai.

On Friday, she visited her sister Muthulakshmi, who resides on the ninth floor of an apartment complex near GST Road in Perungalathur. In the evening, while Muthulakshmi was away at work, Jothieswari went up to the 12th floor and jumped, according to the police.

The Peerkankaranai police rushed to the spot and sent her body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and investigations are on. Police said Yuthiswaran is being questioned.