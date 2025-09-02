Chennai doctor booked for gender tests; scan centre sealed

CHENNAI: City Police have booked a doctor attached to ESI hospital for disclosing the gender of a foetus to pregnant women at her private scan centre in Mogappair.

The health department authorities conducted a surprise visit to the private scan facility of Dr Bhagavathi Varadharajan in Mogappair.

The officials interacted with pregnant women waiting for scans and found that many were there to learn the gender of their unborn child, which is prohibited under the law. The team then probed the doctor who initially denied the charges and eventually agreed.

Based on a complaint from a health department official, the police booked a case against Dr Bhagavathi Varadharajan and her assistant under the relevant sections. The scan centre was sealed following the inspection.