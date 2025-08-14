Chennai: Detained cleanliness workers released in the evening; protest leaders still in custody

CHENNAI: Hundreds of cleanliness workers, arrested and evicted from the protest venue in front of the Ripon Building around midnight on Wednesday, were released on Thursday evening, barring several of the protest leaders.

The workers, including men and women, were initially held at ten locations spread out in the city, including Vijayalakshmi Mahal (Keelkattalai), Jeevan Jyothi Mahal (Nandambakkam), Sarojini Mahal (Adamambakkam), Muthamizh Kalaignar Samooga Koodam (Saidapettai), Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Ilavasa Thirumana Mandapam (Velachery), Community Hall (Maduvankarai), Community Hall (St Thomas Mount), M Chinnathambi Wedding Hall (Injambakkam), and locations in Alandur, Tiruvanmiyur, and Royapettah.

Following their detention, police collected mobile phones from the representatives and lawyers who led the protest. The phones were later returned.

K Bharathi, state president of the Uzhaipor Urimai Iyyakkam (UUI), noted that police often photographed detained protesters at Vijayalakshmi Mahal and stated there was "no information from the police regarding the release".

Bharathi confirmed the workers' commitment to the cause: "They are ready to continue their protest in government-designated places until all demands are fulfilled."

While most workers were released on Thursday evening, UUI state treasurer R Mohan reported that leaders K Bharathi and K Suresh, along with workers from Keelkatalai and Maduvankarai, remain detained. Protesters from Saidapet were moved to the CIT Nagar community hall.

DT Next visited community halls in Saidapet and Velachery and saw police guarding the facility and restricting access. Police even prevented members of political parties (like AIADMK) who approached the gates with food packets, even as the detained workers in Saidapet shouted demands for their release.

In Velachery, police blocked access roads to the community hall. Notably, this hall is also used by those preparing for competitive exams. "Along with cleanliness workers, several of my friends who are aspirants are also locked inside the community hall in separate rooms," said a concerned youth.