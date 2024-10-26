Chennai: Departmental inquiry against woman SI for taking $1,000 from foreigner

CHENNAI: A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a woman sub-inspector with city police for allegedly taking over $1,000 from a foreigner when she went to a money exchange to probe a theft case.

The person, who is from an African nation, was on a business visit to the city and reported that $20,000 went missing from his hotel.

Choolaimedu Police, who were investigating the case, had alerted the money exchange firms to inform them of any suspicious transaction, after which a money exchange firm in Vadapalani alerted the police when Hussain, a hotel staff member, approached the forex firm claiming a guest requested that he exchange the currency for him.

Sub-inspector Bhuvaneshwari investigated and allegedly took over $1,000 for herself and returned it to the money exchange firm.

Choolaimedu police, who learned of Hussain approaching the money exchange, contacted the firm.

The exchange firm owner handed over the currency and told them that the sub-inspector took about $1,400, after which a departmental inquiry was initiated.