Chennai: Dentist defrauds woman of Rs 27 L, arrested

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old dentist was arrested by the city police for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 27.7 lakh.

He was identified as V Harish of Saligramam. Valasaravakkam police registered a case based on a complaint from S Aishwarya of Guduvanchery.

Police said that Harish had taken a loan from Aishwarya for expanding his dental clinic. Harish allegedly promised her that he would include her as a partner, as the business would earn a good return of her investment.

Aishwarya had loaned him Rs 40 lakh. Though he had paid Rs 1 lakh for 13 months, his payments stopped after that. Based on her complaint, police arrested Harish.

Probe revealed that he was already jailed for a similar offence. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.