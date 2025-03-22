Chennai Dental Research Foundation gives 100 free cheekbone implants for cancer survivors

CHENNAI: The Chennai Dental Research Foundation (CDRF) in association with Rajan Dental Institute announced 100 free Zygoma implants for the patients, particularly cancer survivors who require special Zygoma (cheekbone) implants.

The Zygoma Implant charity pledge was launched by Swami Gautamananda Ji Maharaj (President of Ramakrishna Math) along with Prof Dr Gunaseelan Rajan (Medical Director, Rajan Dental Institute).

The initiative was also extended to the patients referred from Ramakrishna Math and Mission. During the event Dr Rajan said, “Zygoma implants help restore missing teeth in the upper jaw for people with mouth cancer surgery, black fungus (mucormycosis), injury, road traffic accidents, congenital problems and severe bone disease which leads to loss of teeth even in younger patients.”