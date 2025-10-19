Chennai: Demand soars after Purattasi, fish price surges by Rs 100/kg

CHENNAI: The first Sunday of the Tamil month Aipasi, which fell on October 19, witnessed a sharp rise in fish prices at the Kasimedu and Chintadripet markets, with rates surging by as much as Rs 100 per kilogram.

Traders attributed the spike to two key factors – end of Purattasi month, during which many people abstain from non-vegetarian food, and onset of Deepavali – both of which led to increased consumer demand.

After nearly a month of slow business, sales surged at the Kasimedu market but it was nominal profits for vendors. “Compared to last week, fish prices have risen by Rs 100-150 across all varieties. Around 800 boats, including fibre and traditional country boats, are venturing out and returning from the sea on a rotational basis,” said SRK Murugan, representative of the Boat Owners’ Association. “A shortfall in supply may arise in the coming days due to cyclonic conditions in the Bay of Bengal.”

Echoing this view was Siva, a retail vendor at the Chintadripet market, who added: “There’s always a surge in business on the first Sunday of Aipasi following the abstinence period during Purattasi. The market was crowded, and we expect even higher sales during Deepavali.”

At Chintadripet, fish prices surged by Rs100-200 compared to last week. “Seer fish (vanjiram) was Rs 700-800/kg, red snapper (sankara) was Rs 450, trevally (paarai) costs Rs 450, and pomfret (vaaval) was being sold at Rs 450-500,” Siva added.

T Nandha, a resident of Triplicane, said, “After a month, I bought fish for Rs 800. Prices have stabilised for now, but they may rise again next week due to weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, slaughterhouses across the city reported normal Sunday sales. “Ahead of Deepavali, many have travelled to their native places; even a local function at Goyathope also affected sales. We expect business to pick up by Monday,” said J Ramesh, a slaughterhouse owner in Pudupet.





WHOLESALE PRICE/KG



Variety Last week(Rs) This week (Rs)



Seer fish 600 700-800

Red snapper(big) 300 400-500

Trevally 250 300

Squid 350 250

Prawn 400 500

Pomfret 500-600 600-800



