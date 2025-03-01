Chennai: Delve into the intersection of art and science

CHENNAI: Exploring Infinite Space’ is a unique conversation between RM Palaniappan and Sharan Apparao that delves into the fascinating intersection of art, science, and metaphysics.

The event will be held on March 4 at 8 pm at the Apparao Galleries in Nungambakkam.

“Palaniappan is one of India’s greatest undiscovered art talents, and this retrospective shows his full glory.

Like many South Indians, he is modest and rarely talks about himself. Since his redelve into the intersection of art and sciencetrospective is on, he has agreed to talk openly about his work. It will be a conversation to discover more about this enigmatic artist,” says Sharan Apparao.

The conversation will not only highlight Palaniappan’s retrospective work but also invite attendees to consider profound questions about movement, time, and thought through the lens of art.

It’s a rare chance to engage with how his practice bridges the worlds of geometry and abstraction, offering fresh perspectives on how we perceive and interpret form.