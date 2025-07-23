Chennai: Delivery executive attempts suicide from Kathipara flyover

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old food delivery executive attempted suicide by jumping from the Kathipara flyover on Wednesday night.

The young man, identified as Manoj Kumar from Thyagaraya Nagar, reportedly called his mother around 7.50 pm, stating, "I don't want to live, I am going to die," before abruptly ending the call. Distraught, his mother alerted relatives and friends.

Around 8 pm, Manoj Kumar, who had earlier told his mother he was visiting relatives in Tambaram, stopped his motorcycle on the flyover section heading towards Vadapalani. He then jumped from a height of approximately 40 feet.

He landed on a ticket counter within the children's play area of the urban square below, causing panic among bystanders. Urban square staff immediately rushed to his aid and informed the police.

Police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, rescued the injured Manoj Kumar, and rushed him to the nearby private Balaji Hospital, where he is currently receiving intensive care.

Preliminary investigations by the St Thomas Mount police, who have registered a case, suggest love failure as a possible motive. However, authorities are also probing other angles, including potential workplace issues. Manoj Kumar, a graduate unemployed in his field, was working as a delivery executive to support his widowed mother.





Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.