Chennai Cyber Police recovers Rs 1.62 crore for fraud victims in August

CHENNAI: In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Cyber Crime units of the Greater Chennai Police successfully recovered and returned a sum of Rs 1,62,53,467 to victims of online financial fraud in August 2025.

The recovery was made possible through prompt and coordinated efforts across all city zones. Police inspectors from various cybercrime stations utilized advanced technological investigation methods.

The police's approach involves not only arresting accused individuals but also meticulously tracing the flow of illicit funds through social media footprints and digital data. This leads to the freezing of beneficiary bank accounts, allowing for the swift restitution of money to victims' accounts. The force also excels in recovering funds that were diverted to other accounts before being frozen, often through legal court procedures.

This brings the total for August to Rs 1,62,53,467 recovered across 168 complaints. Furthermore, the cumulative amount recovered by the Chennai Police Cyber Wing until August 31, 2025, now stands at an impressive Rs 20,41,89,113.

A detailed zone-wise breakdown of recoveries for August (01.08.2025 to 31.08.2025) is as follows:

· Central Cyber Crime Station: ₹73,44,771 recovered from 38 complaints.

· North Zone Cyber Station: ₹31,50,584 recovered from 13 complaints.

· West Zone Cyber Station: ₹11,68,772 recovered from 34 complaints.

· South Zone Cyber Station: ₹23,81,191 recovered from 40 complaints.

· East Zone Cyber Station: ₹22,08,149 recovered from 43 complaints.