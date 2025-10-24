Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 10 cr seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Customs Department sleuths seized 10 kilograms of high-value hydroponic ganja worth approximately Rs 10 crore, which was smuggled from Thailand at Chennai airport. A suspect from a North Indian state has been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on a tip-off that a large quantity of narcotics was being smuggled on a private passenger flight arriving from Bangkok, AIU officials began closely monitoring the passengers early Friday morning, upon the flight's arrival.

Officials suspected a passenger from a North Indian state who had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, as he had flown directly to the city instead of returning to his home state. They subsequently intercepted and questioned him. During which he was evasive in his answers. After this, the officials inspected his luggage and found a large number of packets of processed food items.

Upon opening these packets, they were shocked to find 10 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja meticulously concealed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused was acting as a courier for an international drug smuggling syndicate. It is believed the syndicate had sent him to Thailand on a paid commission to transport the contraband to India.

Further interrogation revealed that another member of the smuggling ring was supposed to meet the arrested passenger at the Chennai airport to collect the ganja and pay him his commission.

Customs officials are now conducting a manhunt to identify and apprehend this accomplice. The seizure of such a large quantity of high-value narcotics in a single operation has caused a major stir at the airport, and a detailed investigation is under way to unravel the entire smuggling network.